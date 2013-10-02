FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's GIC invests $135 million in Brazilian water treatment company
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 2, 2013 / 1:24 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's GIC invests $135 million in Brazilian water treatment company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd has invested 300 million reais ($135 million) in a Brazilian water and sewage treatment company.

Aegea Saneamento e Participacoes S.A., an arm of conglomerate Grupo Equipav, said in an announcement on Tuesday that the investment will be used to help fund its growth plans. Currently it holds around 15 percent of the private water and sewage treatment market in Brazil, according to its website.

GIC, which manages more than $100 billion in reserves, jointly invested $1.4 billion with Global Logistic Properties , Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and China Investment Corp last year to buy 40 properties in Brazil.

$1 = 2.2260 Brazilian reais Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Jean Yoon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.