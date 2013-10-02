Singapore's GIC invests $135 million in Brazilian water treatment company

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd has invested 300 million reais ($135 million) in a Brazilian water and sewage treatment company.

Aegea Saneamento e Participacoes S.A., an arm of conglomerate Grupo Equipav, said in an announcement on Tuesday that the investment will be used to help fund its growth plans. Currently it holds around 15 percent of the private water and sewage treatment market in Brazil, according to its website.

GIC, which manages more than $100 billion in reserves, jointly invested $1.4 billion with Global Logistic Properties , Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and China Investment Corp last year to buy 40 properties in Brazil.