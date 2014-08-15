FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GIC takes 18.5 pct stake in Brazil education firm April
August 15, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's GIC takes 18.5 pct stake in Brazil education firm April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Friday it has acquired an 18.5 percent stake in Brazilian education services company Abril Educacao SA .

GIC did not say how much it paid for the stake in Abril, a leading player in Brazil’s primary and secondary education market. Based on Abril’s latest closing share price, the stake is worth about $265 million.

Funds managed by Brazilian buyout firm Tarpon Investimentos <SA TRPN3.SA> in June also took a significant stake in Abril.

GIC has recently stepped up investments in Latin America, recently buying a stake in Brazilian online sports goods retailer Netshoes. It also opened an office in Brazil earlier this year.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
