FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's GIC buys Rio de Janeiro office tower
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's GIC buys Rio de Janeiro office tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd has agreed to buy an office building in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro for an undisclosed amount, in its first wholly owned investment in Latin America.

The building, Eco Sapucai, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2015, a joint company statement said on Friday.

GIC is taking over the property from Hemisfério Sul Investimentos (HSI), a private equity real estate fund manager in Brazil.

GIC has been on a shopping spree for properties. Its recent investments include an office tower in Tokyo, shopping centre in Rome and logistic properties in the United States.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.