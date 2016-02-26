UPDATE 2-Indonesia's CT Corp sells Singapore's GIC 17.4 pct of retail arm

* GIC to buy initial 17.4 pct of Trans Retail

* Trans Retail could launch IPO in 2020

* CT Corp debt is under control -chairman

* Plans expansion in e-commerce -director (Writes through, adds comment from CT Corp director)

By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC will buy an initial 17.4 percent stake in Indonesian conglomerate CT Corp’s retail arm, Trans Retail, under a 5.2 trillion rupiah ($387 million) deal, the Indonesian company’s executives said on Friday.

CT Corp chairman Chairul Tanjung rejected speculation that the group is struggling to pay off its U.S. dollar-denominated debt after a sharp slide in the rupiah, saying that the proceeds of the sale will be used mainly to fund expansion.

Trans Retail, which operates stores under the Carrefour and TRANSmart brands, could launch an initial public offering in 2020, by which time it aims to have 200 stores, Tanjung said at a press conference in Jakarta.

“The speculation that CT Corp has a lot of debt is misguided. You have to see what CT’s expansion is like,” Tanjung said. The group’s dollar debt burden has increased, but it is still very much under control, he added.

GIC could increase its Trans Retail stake in future to more than 17.4 percent under certain conditions, Ashish Saboo, a CT Corp director overseeing M&A and fundraising, told Reuters. He declined to give further details.

Banking-to-media conglomerate CT Corp also plans to expand into online commerce to tap growing consumption in the country of 250 milion people, Saboo added.

The rupiah has gained 3 percent so far this year, but last year’s 10 percent slide hindered many Indonesian conglomerates with U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

CT Corp obtained a covenant holiday on the $1.275 billion three-year tranche financing it sealed in 2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported in November.

The Indonesian company had won consent from at least two thirds of its existing lenders, who agreed to waive a couple of financial covenants until March 2016, IFR added.

CT Corp’s latest deal with GIC highlights investor interest in the Indonesian retail sector despite last year’s slowdown in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

In December Indonesia’s Salim Group raised $1 billion from a group of private equity firms including Northstar Group and TPG, which was structured to give investors access to shares in Salim Group’s mini-market business, sources said.