#Credit Markets
April 29, 2013 / 2:01 PM / in 4 years

Singapore GIC to sell Glencore bonds, to buy shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - The Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) has launched the sale of $250 million worth of convertible bonds of a unit of commodities trading firm Glencore International and plans to use the proceeds to buy Glencore shares.

GIC said in a statement the bonds, which will mature in 2014, will be priced versus a reference price of $5 and it may purchase Glencore shares at such reference price from potential investors in the bond offering, it said in a statement.

GIC, which analysts estimate manages about $300 billion worth of assets, was an early investor in Glencore’s convertible bonds ahead of its initial public offering in 2011.

