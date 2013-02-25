FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's GIC selling Global Logistic shares for up to $1.3 bln-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Government of Singapore Investment Corp is selling 595.7 million shares in Global Logistic Properties to raise up to S$1.6 billion (US$1.3 billion), Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Monday.

The price range is S$2.60-$2.66 per share, giving discounts of 2.6 percent-4.8 percent to Monday’s volume-weighted average price and 3.3 percent-5.5 percent to the closing price.

JP Morgan is sole bookrunner. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau at IFR; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

