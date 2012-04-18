FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore GIC in talks to buy stake in India GVK arm-paper
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore GIC in talks to buy stake in India GVK arm-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 18 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp (GIC) has begun talks with India’s GVK Group to buy a stake in one of its units that owns Australia’s Hancock Coal, the Financial Express newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the development.

GVK is looking to sell down its stakes in the Alpha coal project and related port and rail assets in Australia to help fund the A$10 billion cost of the projects, its Australian chief told Reuters last month.

For the newspaper story, see link.reuters.com/cyv67s (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.