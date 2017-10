SINGAPORE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Government of Singapore Investment Corp, one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds, has taken a 5 percent stake in commodities trader Bunge Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

GIC has bought 7,305,865 shares of the New York-listed agricultural trading firm, the fund said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb 23, valuing its stake at $496 million.