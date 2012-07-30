Singapore GIC cuts bond holdings on low developed mkt yields-paper

SINGAPORE, July 31 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC slashed its bond holdings and raised cash in its last fiscal year, citing “abnormally low” bond yields in the developed economies, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Government of Singapore Investment Corp, which manages an estimated $300 billion plus in assets, said it cut its bond holdings to 17 percent of its portfolio as of end-March 2012, down from 22 percent a year ago, according to the Business Times. GIC tends to brief the local media about its annual report ahead of its release.

GIC, which bought into Citigroup and UBS at the start of the financial crisis, held 11 percent of its portfolio in cash at end-March, up sharply from 3 percent a year ago.

GIC also said it had cut its holdings of shares in developed markets to 30 percent of its portfolio from 34 percent in the fiscal year to the end of March.

GIC, like other sovereign funds, has been increasing its exposure to emerging economies in recent years.