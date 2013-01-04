Singapore's GIC names Lim Chow Kiat new group CIO

SINGAPORE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC) said on Friday that Lim Chow Kiat will be its next group chief investment officer from Feb 1, succeeding Ng Kok Song who is retiring.

Lim, 42, is currently GIC’s deputy group chief investment officer. He joined the Singapore sovereign wealth fund in 1993 after graduating with first class honours in accountancy from Nanyang Technological University.

Lim was appointed head of GIC’s Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Department in 2008.