Singapore's GIC in joint venture to buy Seoul mall for $263 mln
May 18, 2015 / 7:27 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's GIC in joint venture to buy Seoul mall for $263 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC said it formed a joint venture partnership with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to buy a mall in Seoul from Daesung Industries for $263 million.

After the deal closes, GIC and CPPIB will each own a 50 percent stake in D-Cube Retail Mall.

“Our investment in the D-Cube Retail Mall reflects our confidence in the long-term growth of Korean domestic demand and is consistent with our strategy of acquiring high-quality, centrally-located assets with upside potential,” said Loh Wai Keong, managing director and co-head Asia for GIC Real Estate Pte Ltd. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sunil Nair)

