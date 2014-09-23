FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's GIC in talks to buy Carlyle's RAC for over 2 bln pounds -Sky News
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 23, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore's GIC in talks to buy Carlyle's RAC for over 2 bln pounds -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC , is in talks to buy the British roadside rescue business RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP for over 2 billion pounds ($3.28 billion), Sky News reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

The British broadcaster said the sale to GIC was likely to end an expected share listing of RAC. Sky added that GIC might instead take a large minority stake in RAC before an initial public offering. (bit.ly/1riGeNv)

Sources told Reuters in June that RAC was considering an IPO this year in a deal that media reports have said could value the company at 2 billion pounds.

Sky said, without citing sources, that CVC Capital Partners had also expressed interest in buying RAC.

GIC, CVC, RAC and Carlyle were not immediately available for comment.

1 US dollar = 0.6100 British pound Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.