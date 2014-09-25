FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore sovereign fund GIC buys undisclosed stake in UK firm RAC from Carlyle
September 25, 2014

Singapore sovereign fund GIC buys undisclosed stake in UK firm RAC from Carlyle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Thursday it had bought a stake in RAC Ltd, Britain’s second biggest roadside recovery firm, from private equity fund Carlyle Group for an undisclosed amount.

GIC did not specify the size of the stake it had bought, but said it was now a majority owner along with Carlyle Group, which has owned RAC Ltd since 2011.

In a joint statement, Carlyle Group also said it would not launch an initial public offering in RAC Ltd at this time. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

