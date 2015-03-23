FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GIC forms 300 mln euro partnership to invest in logistics properties
March 23, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's GIC forms 300 mln euro partnership to invest in logistics properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC said it has set up a 300 million euro ($324 million) partnership with Exeter Property Group, a real estate investment manager, to invest in logistics properties in key European distribution hubs.

“Over the long term, there will be an increasing demand for logistics space in these locations due to the growing trend of e-commerce, supply chain reorganisation and the increased use of third party logistics providers,” GIC said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

