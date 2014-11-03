FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GIC sets up New Zealand real estate JV with Goodman Property
November 3, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's GIC sets up New Zealand real estate JV with Goodman Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd is making its first investment in New Zealand real estate by forming a joint venture with Goodman Property Trust, the pair said in a statement on Monday.

GIC will own 49 percent of the joint venture which will invest in Auckland’s Viaduct Quarter. It will initially have assets worth NZ$313 million ($242.9 million), including GMT’s existing property in the area.

GIC and GMT have set the venture a target to grow to NZ$500 million.

$1 = 1.28 New Zealand dollar Reporting by Theodora D'cruz

