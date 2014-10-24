FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GIC buys 5 pct stake in US-listed healthcare tech firm IMS
October 24, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

GIC buys 5 pct stake in US-listed healthcare tech firm IMS

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has bought a 5 percent stake in IMS Health Holdings, a U.S.-listed technology firm servicing the healthcare sector, for an undisclosed amount, according to a regulatory filing.

GIC Private Ltd bought common stock of IMS Health earlier this month, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Oct 23.

TPG Capital owns about 48 percent of IMS Health, which has a market value of $8.7 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows.

GIC is ranked the world’s eighth-largest fund by Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, with an estimated $320 billion worth of assets. The fund has the past few months taken a series of stakes in information technology companies in emerging and developed markets. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

