Singapore's GIC to invest 230 mln eur in Irish telecom eir
June 10, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Singapore's GIC to invest 230 mln eur in Irish telecom eir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - Irish telecoms firm eir:

* says GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, intends to purchase up to 230 million euros of the group’s shares, at a price of 232 euros per share, from existing shareholders

* completion of the acquisition is expected to be conditional upon the approval of certain matters by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting

* proposed acquisition will be arranged such that shareholders with smaller percentage holdings will be given the opportunity to participate in the sale so as to facilitate a liquidity event for those holders

* following the transaction, Anchorage Capital Group will remain as eir’s largest shareholder, holding in excess of 35 percent (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

