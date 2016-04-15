FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's GIC makes first investment in Indonesia's logistics sector
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 4:21 AM / a year ago

Singapore's GIC makes first investment in Indonesia's logistics sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC said on Friday it is making its first investment in Indonesia’s logistics sector by partnering with PT Mega Manunggal Property Tbk to build warehouses in the country.

The companies will develop warehouses with net leasable area of up to 500,000 square metres in Indonesia over the next three years, with a focus in Greater Jakarta and Greater Surabaya, GIC said in its statement. (bit.ly/1VoQPr6)

“We are attracted by the long-term growth of this sector, which is underpinned by the strong consumption of Indonesia’s rapidly rising middle class,” said Loh Wai Keong, managing director and co-head Asia for GIC Real Estate.

GIC did not disclose the value of its investment. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.