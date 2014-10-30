FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GIC to buy 20 pct stake in Turkey real estate firm
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's GIC to buy 20 pct stake in Turkey real estate firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC will buy a stake of 20 percent in a Turkish real estate company, Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatirim A.S. for 250 million euros, the two firms said in a statement.

The pact takes the form of a primary rights issue and GIC’s injection will fund acquisitions and development of new projects in Turkey.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year. (Reporting by Theodora D‘cruz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

