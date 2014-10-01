FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's GIC to invest over 200 mln euros in Spanish property firm
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Singapore's GIC to invest over 200 mln euros in Spanish property firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC has agreed to pay more than 200 million euros ($252 million) for a 30 percent stake in unlisted Spanish real estate firm Gmp, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As a long-term value investor, this is a good opportunity for GIC to gain access to a large and diversified office portfolio in Madrid and leverage on Gmp’s local expertise to grow our exposure,” said Chris Morrish, regional head of Europe at GIC real estate. (1 US dollar = 0.7932 euro) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.