By Anshuman Daga and Clara Ferreira-Marques
SINGAPORE, July 10 Singapore's sovereign wealth
fund GIC Pte Ltd, among the world's biggest investors, said it
was turning cautious and expected returns to slow over the next
decade, given high valuations, uncertainty over monetary policy
and modest economic growth.
"Compared to last year, the world has become more uncertain
... but the market seems quite happy," GIC's CEO Lim Chow Kiat
said in an interview, as the fund published its annual report.
"I hope the market is right, but we are cautious."
Smaller Singapore peer Temasek Holdings focuses on
equities, but GIC, set up to manage Singapore's foreign
reserves, adopts a more conservative investment strategy, with
the long-term goal of beating global inflation.
GIC is ranked the world's tenth biggest sovereign
investor, with about $343 billion worth of assets, according to
Sovereign Wealth Centre.
On Monday, the fund said its portfolio return was 5.1
percent per annum in U.S. dollar nominal terms over the five
years to March 31, 2017, helped by the run-up in global
financial assets, versus 3.7 percent a year ago.
That was below the 6 percent return of GIC's reference
portfolio of 65 percent global equities and 35 percent bonds.
However, the volatility of GIC's portfolio was lower than the
reference portfolio, for all time periods.
"We are prepared for a period of protracted uncertainty and
low returns," said Lim, 47, who took charge as the CEO in
January after a 24-year career at the fund.
While market volatility was low by historic standards,
helped by accommodative monetary policies, it was out of sync
with increased overall uncertainty, the fund said.
Current valuations, it added, suggest excessive optimism
over future earnings. MSCI's gauge of world equities
struck record highs last month.
"Two years ago, we said the market would return x over the
next 10 years. We would argue half of the x was returned in the
first year, year and a half," said Jeffrey Jaensubhakij, GIC's
Chief Investment Officer. "Now there is only half an x over the
next eight and a half years."
TAKING THE LONG VIEW
In a low-growth, low-yield environment, sovereign wealth
funds such as GIC are facing an ever greater challenge to make
enough returns to hit internal targets.
GIC reported a 20-year annualised real return - its key
measurement gauge - of 3.7 percent above global inflation for
the year ended March, down from 4 percent a year ago.
GIC invests in growth and defensive assets such as emerging
and developed market equities, real estate, private equity and
inflation-linked bonds and is known to be a patient investor.
GIC's cautious comments come days before Temasek is likely
to report a rebound in its assets to a record high.
With more than 1,400 staff, GIC says it manages "well over"
$100 billion of assets, but does not disclose the exact size of
its portfolio. It has 34 percent of its assets in the United
States, followed by 19 percent in Asia excluding Japan, and 12
percent each in Japan and the Eurozone.
Emerging market equities, which accounted for 17 percent of
GIC's portfolio, offer opportunities after a few challenging
years and subsequent reform, Jaensubhakij said - as opposed to
developed markets such as the United States after an
election-fuelled rally.
GIC rarely comments on individual holdings, but it hit
headlines in May when it pared its stake in UBS Group
at a loss to 2.7 percent from 5.1 percent. GIC attributed the
sale to changes in UBS' strategy and business.
GIC, one of the first sovereign funds to invest in Western
banks during the global financial crisis, retains the other
major investment made at the time, a stake in Citigroup
which is profitable at current prices.
