CORRECTED-S'pore's GIC appoints deputy chief investment officer

(Corrects to clarify Lim’s role in GIC)

SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Singapore sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corp’s (GIC) has appointed Lim Chow Kiat to take on the additional post of deputy chief investment officer.

“He will assist the group chief investment officer in driving group investment policies and strategies,” a GIC spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement.

Lim will retain the post of president of GIC Asset Management, which is the GIC unit that manages investments in public markets, the sovereign wealth fund said. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)