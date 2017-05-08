CORRECTED-Elliott Management reports 15.3 pct stake in Gigamon

(Corrects from "Elliot" to "Elliott" throughout)

May 8 (Reuters) - Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.

Elliott said the company's shares are significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity.

The activist investor also plans to discuss with Gigamon's board opportunities to maximize shareholder value, according to the filing.