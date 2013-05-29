FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gigamon sets IPO price range at $18-$20/shr
May 29, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Gigamon sets IPO price range at $18-$20/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Data traffic management software maker Gigamon LLC said it expects a price of between $18 and $20 per share for its initial public offering of 6.75 million shares.

The company is selling 4.5 million shares in the offering, while shareholders are selling the rest.

At the high end of the range, the IPO will raise $135 million and value the company at $589.2 million. ()

The Milpitas, California-based company, which operates brands such as GigaVUE, GigaSECURE and GigaSMART, reported revenue of $96.7 million for 2012.

Gigamon, backed by venture capital firm Highland Capital Partners, expects to use the proceeds for working capital and for investment in “complementary businesses, products and technologies.”

The stock is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GIMO”.

Gigamon, which filed for an IPO in July, listed Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse as the lead underwriters.

