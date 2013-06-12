FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software maker Gigamon's shares jump 33 pct in debut
June 12, 2013

Software maker Gigamon's shares jump 33 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Gigamon Inc, a maker of data traffic management software, jumped as much as 33 percent in their market debut, underscoring investor confidence in enterprise software start-ups.

The company, valued at about $680 million at the opening price, raised about $85.5 million after pricing the offering of 6.75 million shares at $19 each, the midpoint of the expected range.

Gigamon sold 4.5 million shares in the offering, while shareholders sold the rest.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC were lead underwriters to the offering.

