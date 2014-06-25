BRIEF-Gigaset resolves upon issuance of new shares and convertible bonds with subscription rights

June 25 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG : * Resolves upon issuance of new shares and convertible bonds with subscription rights * Says the issue price per new share amounts to EUR 1.00 * Says issue price per convertible bond amounts to EUR 1.00 * Increases share capital by EUR 25.1 million by issuing 25.1 million bearer

shares of common stock without par value against cash contributions * Says to use proceeds from issuance of shares of EUR 24.6 million and from

issuance of bonds of about EUR 9.3 million to retire debt * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage