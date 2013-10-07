FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gigaset shareholder Mantra seeks to block takeover by Goldin
October 7, 2013 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Gigaset shareholder Mantra seeks to block takeover by Goldin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - French private equity firm Mantra Investissement urged shareholders of German phone maker Gigaset to participate in a capital increase to block a takeover attempt by Singapore-based Goldin Fund Pte. Ltd.

“Mantra believes that Goldin is taking advantage of a temporary need for cash to acquire the business at a low price and remove all of Gigaset’s future upside potential for existing shareholders,” the company, which owns 5.2 percent of Gigaset, said in a statement on Monday.

Gigaset said on Sept. 27 that Goldin was offering 1.00 euro per share to buy the company, valuing it at about 70 million euros ($95 million). ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Louise Heavens)

