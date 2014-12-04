FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gildan Activewear's quarterly profit rises 27 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Gildan Activewear's quarterly profit rises 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc’s quarterly profit rose 26.8 percent, helped by higher sales of its printwear and branded apparel and its acquisition of Canadian hosiery company Doris Inc.

Net income rose to $122.7 million, or $1 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 5 from $96.8 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.4 percent to $666 million.

Montreal-based Gildan also raised its dividend by 20 percent to 13 cents per share. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.