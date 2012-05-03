FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gildan quarterly profit hurt by high cotton costs
May 3, 2012 / 11:00 AM / 5 years ago

Gildan quarterly profit hurt by high cotton costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc reported a 56 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday on significantly higher cotton costs.

Net income in the second quarter ended April 1 fell to $26.9 million, or 22 cents a share, from $61.7 million, or 50 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring and acquisition-related costs, earnings were $27.8 million, or 23 cents a share. That compared with a profit of $64.6 million, or 53 cents a share, in the second quarter of last year.

Montreal-based Gildan also said it would acquire smaller rival Anvil Holdings Inc for $88 million and finance the deal through its bank credit facility.

