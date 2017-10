Aug 2 (Reuters) - Clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc reported a 11 percent decline in third-quarter profit, as lower selling prices for printwear hurt the company’s margins.

Net income for the quarter ended July 1 fell to $78.6 million, or 64 cents per share, from $88.1 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 13 percent to $600.2 million.