BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q4 earnings per share $0.79

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Gildan Activewear Inc : * Announces record results for fourth quarter of fiscal year and initiates

sales and earnings guidance for fiscal 2014 * Q4 sales rose 11.5 percent to $626.2 million * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.83 * Q4 earnings per share $0.79 * Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $3.00 to $3.10 * Sees FY 2014 revenue about $2.35 billion * Says also provided initial guidance for fiscal 2014 adjusted EPS of U.S.

$3.00-$3.10 * Projecting capital expenditures of U.S. $300-$350 million in fiscal 2014. * Says consolidated gross margins in the fourth quarter were 28.3%, compared to

28.5% * Q4 earnings per share view $0.83, revenue view $604.0 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $2.38 billion -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S * Board of directors approved a 20% increase in amount of current quarterly

dividend, declared cash dividend of $0.108 per share * Projected growth in consolidated EPS in fiscal 2014 is due to higher unit

sales volumes in both printwear and branded apparel * Says is currently evaluating two potential locations in Central America for

its planned new textile facility * Decision on planned new textile facility is expected to be finalized in the

second fiscal quarter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage