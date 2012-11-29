Gildan profit rises on higher printwear sales volume

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Clothing maker Gildan Activewear Inc posted an 84 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher printwear sales volumes, and the Canadian company increased its quarterly dividend by 20 percent.

Net income rose to $89 million, or 73 cents per share, from $48.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 17 percent to $561.7 million.

Gildan, which supplies to the screenprint market in the United States and Canada, raised its quarterly dividend to 9 cents per share.