a year ago
Gilead second-quarter net profit falls 22 percent
July 25, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

Gilead second-quarter net profit falls 22 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Monday its second-quarter net profit fell 22 percent, due mostly to lower sales of its hepatitis C drug Harvoni.

The biotechnology company's shares, which rose 2.3 percent to close at $88.55, fell 3.2 percent after hours.

Quarterly net profit fell to $3.5 billion from $4.5 billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead said it earned $3.08 per share.

Total product sales fell to $7.65 billion from $8.13 billion a year earlier. Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni dropped to $4 billion from $4.9 billion. Wall Street analysts, on average, had forecast hepatitis C sales of $4.09 billion, according to a poll by ISI Evercore.

Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Richard Chang

