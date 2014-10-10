FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA approves Gilead's all-oral hepatitis C drug
October 10, 2014 / 6:00 PM / in 3 years

U.S. FDA approves Gilead's all-oral hepatitis C drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Friday approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s all-oral hepatitis C drug, clearing the way for the company to increase its revenue from sales of treatments for the liver-destroying viral infection.

The new drug, to be sold under the brand name Harvoni, combines Gilead’s $1,000-per-pill Sovaldi, with another drug, ledipasvir, and eliminates the need for two older treatments that needed to be taken along with Sovaldi.

Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its plans for pricing Harvoni.

The company has said that nearly half of hepatitis C patients - previously untreated, healthier individuals - can be cured after eight weeks of using the new pill, compared with 12 weeks for the current Sovaldi regimen.

The launch late last year of Sovaldi sparked a backlash from health insurers reluctant to reimburse for the $84,000 course of treatment, even though it can cure most patients.

Gilead is expected to rake in nearly $12 billion in hepatitis C drug sales worldwide in 2014. Sovaldi sales have been unprecedented for any drug in its first year on the market.

Hepatitis C, estimated to infect about 3.2 million Americans, is a viral disease that causes inflammation of the liver that can lead to liver failure.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Tom Brown

