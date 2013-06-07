FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA grants priority review status to Gilead's hepatitis C drug
#Market News
June 7, 2013 / 10:11 PM / 4 years ago

FDA grants priority review status to Gilead's hepatitis C drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Biotechnology company Gilead Sciences Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to its experimental hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir.

The FDA grants priority reviews to medicines that are considered potentially significant therapeutic advancements over existing therapies.

The FDA set a review date of Dec. 8 for the drug, Gilead said.

Gilead’s oral drug is considered the most advanced and high-profile of treatments free of interferon, a standard hepatitis C drug which has side effects including colds and muscle fatigue.

Drugmakers AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb are also developing such treatments but they require patient to take more pills each day than Gilead’s treatment.

