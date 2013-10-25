FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA panel unanimously backs Gilead's hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 4 years ago

FDA panel unanimously backs Gilead's hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A federal advisory panel recommended on Friday that U.S. health regulators approve Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir.

The panel voted 15 to 0 in favor of approval of the drug in patients with two variants of the liver-damaging disease - genotype 2 and genotype 3 - in combination with an existing treatment, ribavirin.

If approved, it would be the first all-oral treatment for genotypes 2 and 3.

The panel also voted unanimously to approve the drug in patients with genotype 1 and genotype 4 variants in combination with ribavirin and the injectible drug interferon in patients who have not received prior therapy.

Genotype 1 accounts for roughly 70 percent of hepatitis C cases. The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its panels but typically does so.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
