FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead says wins favorable ruling on hep C drug
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Gilead says wins favorable ruling on hep C drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said an arbitration panel has ruled in its favor, rejecting patent infringement claims from Roche Holding AG, related to Gilead’s hepatitis C drug, Sovaldi.

Roche initiated arbitration proceedings against Gilead in 2013, asserting exclusive rights over sofosbuvir by virtue of its 2004 collaboration agreement with Pharmasset Inc. Gilead bought Pharmasset in 2012.

Gilead started selling sofosbuvir under the brand name Sovaldi in December.

The arbitration panel on Thursday determined that Roche failed to establish any of its claims and is not entitled to any damages or other relief, Gilead said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (1.usa.gov/Xmtn2P)

Sovaldi, which costs $84,000 for 12-weeks of treatment, had sales of $3.5 billion in the second quarter ended June.

Gilead shares were up 1 pct in premarket trade. They had closed at $96.36 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.