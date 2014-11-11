FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead hepatitis C drug highly effective in cirrhosis patients
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

Gilead hepatitis C drug highly effective in cirrhosis patients

Ransdell Pierson

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday said its new Harvoni drug for hepatitis C achieved cure rates of 96 percent to 97 percent in a study of patients who had cirrhosis and had failed to benefit from prior treatments.

The data bolsters the attractiveness of Harvoni, a combination drug that U.S. regulators approved last month and whose $95,000 cost for a course of treatment has raised complaints from insurers and politicians.

The Gilead study involved 155 patients with cirrhosis and the most common genotype 1 form of the liver virus. They previously had failed to benefit from standard older treatments that included protease inhibitors as well as interferon and ribavirin, drugs that can cause harsh side effects and must be taken for almost a year.

All patients received Harvoni, a once-daily pill containing Gilead’s Sovaldi and ledipasvir. The combination eliminates the need to take interferon and ribavirin with Sovaldi.

In one group taking Harvoni alone for 24 weeks, the cure rate was 97 percent. It was 96 percent for patients who received Harvoni plus ribavirin for 12 weeks.

Three far smaller Gilead studies evaluated Sovaldi, a so-called nucleotide, in combination with the company’s experimental NS5A inhibitor GS-5816, with and without ribavirin for eight or 12 weeks.

Of patients taking the combination for 12 weeks without ribavirin, sustained cures were seen in 100 percent of genotype 1 patients, with and without cirrhosis, and in 88 percent of those with the less common genotype 3 form of the virus, with cirrhosis.

Shares of Gilead were up 1.4 percent at $108.54 in morning trading. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.