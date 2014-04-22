FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gilead profit triples, hepatitis C drug revenue reaches $2.3 bln
April 22, 2014 / 8:25 PM / 3 years ago

Gilead profit triples, hepatitis C drug revenue reaches $2.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc, whose pricing policy ignited a fierce debate over prescription drug prices, said its new $1,000 hepatitis C pill generated quarterly sales of $2.27 billion, helping the company’s quarterly net profit nearly triple.

The Foster City, California-based company on Tuesday reported net income for the quarter of $2.23 billion, or $1.33 a share, up from $722 million, or 43 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue doubled to $5 billion, beating by a wide margin the $3.98 billion average Wall Street analyst forecast, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gilead’s decision to price the new hepatitis C drug, Sovaldi, which was approved by U.S. regulators in December, at $84,000 for a 12-week course of therapy has rankled lawmakers and insurers, spurring an outcry over the rising costs of specialty medicines. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)

