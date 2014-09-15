FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says licensed Hep C drug sovaldi to 7 companies
September 15, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences says licensed Hep C drug sovaldi to 7 companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences

* Says licensed Hep C drug Sovaldi to 7 companies including Cipla Ltd, Mylan laboratories, Ranbaxy

* Says other companies licensed to make Sovaldi are Cadila, Sequent Scientific, Strides Arcolab and Hetero Drugs

* Says agreements allow companies to manufacture Sofos for distribution in 91 developing countries

* Says licensees to set own prices for generic product, will pay royalty on sales to Gilead

* Says under agreement Indian cos receive complete tech transfer of co’s manufacturing process (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)

