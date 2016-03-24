Gilead ordered to pay Merck $200 mln in hepatitis C drug patent dispute

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Thursday ordered Gilead Sciences Inc to pay Merck & Co $200 million in damages for infringing two Merck patents related to a lucrative cure for hepatitis C.

The damages amount was far less than the $2 billion Merck had demanded. On Tuesday, the same jury in San Jose, California, upheld the validity of the patents, which lie at the heart of the dispute over Gilead’s blockbuster drugs, Sovaldi and Harvoni. Together the medicines had more than $20 billion in U.S. sales in 2014 and 2015. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Sandra Maler)