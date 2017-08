Dec 15 (Reuters) - A federal jury in Delaware on Thursday awarded Merck & Co $2.54 billion in royalties in a patent lawsuit against Gilead Sciences Inc over Gilead's blockbuster hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni.

The jury reached the verdict following a nearly two-week trial, finding that a Merck patent on hepatitis C drugs was valid. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)