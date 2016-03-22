FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merck patents on Hepatitis C treatment found valid in dispute with Gilead
March 22, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Merck patents on Hepatitis C treatment found valid in dispute with Gilead

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Tuesday upheld the validity of two Merck & Co patents in a high-profile dispute with rival Gilead Sciences Inc, which could be forced to hand over a portion of the billions of dollars in revenue from its blockbuster cure for hepatitis C.

The verdict in federal court in San Jose, California, is a major setback for Gilead, whose drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni brought in $19.2 billion in worldwide sales last year. Merck has demanded more than $2 billion in damages and a royalty of 10 percent of Gilead’s sales going forward. The jury must now decide exactly how much Gilead owes. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

