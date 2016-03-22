Merck patents on Hepatitis C treatment found valid in Gilead dispute

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - A federal jury on Tuesday upheld the validity of two Merck & Co patents in a high-profile dispute with rival Gilead Sciences Inc, which could be forced to hand over a portion of the billions of dollars in revenue from its blockbuster cure for hepatitis C.

The verdict in federal court in San Jose, California, is a major setback for Gilead, whose drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni brought in $19.2 billion in worldwide sales last year. Merck has demanded more than $2 billion in damages and a royalty of 10 percent of Gilead’s sales going forward. The jury must now decide exactly how much Gilead owes.

In a statement, Gilead spokeswoman Michele Rest said, “Although we are disappointed by the jury’s verdict today, there are a number of remaining issues to be decided by the jury and the judge.”

Merck spokeswoman Lainie Keller said the verdict “accurately reflects the evidence in this case,” adding that strong patent protection is essential to innovation.

The trial, which began on March 7, came as pharmaceutical companies race to capture a slice of the lucrative market for the newest hepatitis C treatments, which can cure well over 90 percent of patients with the liver disease.

Insurers, politicians and patient groups have denounced the list prices of the drugs. Harvoni, at $1,125 per pill before discounts, costs $94,000 for a 12-week regimen. In January, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Merck’s Zepatier drug.

The case is Gilead Sciences, Inc v Merck & Co, Inc, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 13-cv-4057.