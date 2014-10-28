Gilead third-quarter profit triples as sales more than double

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc, maker of $84,000 hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, on Tuesday said third quarter net profit more than tripled and product sales doubled, despite a dip in Sovaldi sales as doctors and patients awaited a recently approved combination pill.

The company, which received U.S. regulatory approval earlier this month for new hepatitis C drug Harvoni, said total product sales for the quarter more than doubled to $5.97 billion from $2.71 billion a year earlier.

Third-quarter Sovaldi sales totaled $2.8 billion. Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected $2.97 billion, according to Deutsche Bank. Second quarter-sales of the drug, which was launched last December totaled $3.48 billion.

The company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.73 billion, or $1.67 per share, compared with $788.6 million, or 47 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Gilead earned $1.84 per share during the quarter.