FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead 4th-qtr profit quadruples, $3.84 bln in hep C drug sales
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Gilead 4th-qtr profit quadruples, $3.84 bln in hep C drug sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc posted strong quarterly sales of its hepatitis C drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi, sending the drugmaker’s net profit up more than four-fold for the quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company on Tuesday reported quarterly net income of $3.49 billion, or $2.18 per share, compared with $791 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Gilead earned $2.43 per share, outstripping the average Wall Street estimate of $2.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Sovaldi, the $1,000 pill for hepatitis C which ignited a fierce debate over prescription drug prices, totaled $1.73 billion for the quarter, while sales of follow-on drug Harvoni totaled $2.11 billion. Analysts, on average, had forecast Sovaldi sales of $2.05 billion and Harvoni sales of $1.58 billion, according to Deutsche Bank.

For full-year 2015, Gilead projected total product sales of $26 billion and $27 billion, which falls short of the average Wall Street estimate of $28.6 billion. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.