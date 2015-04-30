FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gilead 1st-qtr profit doubles on strong hepatitis C drug sales
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Gilead 1st-qtr profit doubles on strong hepatitis C drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday its quarterly net profit nearly doubled, driven by sales of its novel hepatitis C drugs, as it topped Wall Street estimates.

Gilead posted first-quarter net income of $4.3 billion, or $2.76 per share, up from $2.2 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Product sales for the quarter rose 52 percent to $7.41 billion, including $4.55 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni. Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected hepatitis C product sales of $3.54 billion, according to Deutsche Bank.

Excluding one-time items, Gilead earned $2.94 per share in the quarter, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $2.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised its outlook for full-year 2015 product sales to a range of $28 billion to $29 billion from a previous estimate of $26 billion to $27 billion. (Reporting by Deena Beasley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.