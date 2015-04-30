Gilead 1st-qtr profit doubles on strong hepatitis C drug sales

April 30 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Thursday its quarterly net profit nearly doubled, driven by sales of its novel hepatitis C drugs, as it topped Wall Street estimates.

Gilead posted first-quarter net income of $4.3 billion, or $2.76 per share, up from $2.2 billion, or $1.33 per share, a year earlier.

Product sales for the quarter rose 52 percent to $7.41 billion, including $4.55 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni. Wall Street analysts, on average, had expected hepatitis C product sales of $3.54 billion, according to Deutsche Bank.

Excluding one-time items, Gilead earned $2.94 per share in the quarter, beating the average Wall Street estimate of $2.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised its outlook for full-year 2015 product sales to a range of $28 billion to $29 billion from a previous estimate of $26 billion to $27 billion. (Reporting by Deena Beasley)