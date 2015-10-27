FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gilead 3rd quarter profit rises, hepatitis C drug sales in line
October 27, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Gilead 3rd quarter profit rises, hepatitis C drug sales in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday said its quarterly profit rose 70 percent, but sales of its key hepatitis C drugs were largely in line with Wall Street estimates, and shares of the biotechnology company were little changed.

For the third quarter, Gilead posted net income of $4.6 billion, or $3.06 per share, compared with $2.7 billion, or $1.67 per share a year earlier. The company’s shares, which rose 2 percent in regular trading, were up 0.05 percent at $111 after hours.

Gilead said third-quarter product sales rose 37 percent to $8.2 billion, including $4.8 billion for hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni. Analysts had expected hepatitis C sales of $4.5 billion, according to Evercore ISI.

Gilead raised its outlook for full-year product sales to between $30 billion and $31 billion, from a previous estimate of $29 billion to $30 billion. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by James Dalgleish)

