Gilead third quarter net profit falls 28 percent

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell 28 percent, due to lower sales of its flagship hepatitis C drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi.

Quarterly net profit dropped to $3.3 billion from $4.6 billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead said it earned $2.75 per share, compared with $3.22 per share a year earlier. The biotechnology company's shares, which closed at $74.07, were down slightly at $73.52 in after-hours trading.