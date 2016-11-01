FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / in 10 months

Gilead third quarter net profit falls 28 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit fell 28 percent, due to lower sales of its flagship hepatitis C drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi.

Quarterly net profit dropped to $3.3 billion from $4.6 billion a year earlier. Adjusting for one-time items, Gilead said it earned $2.75 per share, compared with $3.22 per share a year earlier. The biotechnology company's shares, which closed at $74.07, were down slightly at $73.52 in after-hours trading.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Dan Grebler

