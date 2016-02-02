Gilead hepatitis C drug sales edge past Wall Street estimates

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc’s sales of hepatitis C drugs beat Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter, helping to push the biotechnology company’s shares 2 percent higher on Tuesday.

The company also increased its dividend by 10 percent, and said it would buy back an additional $12 billion in stock.

For full-year 2016, Gilead projected total product sales of $30 billion to $31 billion, in line with the average Wall Street estimate of $30.68 billion as compiled by ISI Evercore.

Net profit rose more than 30 percent to $4.7 billion, or $3.18 per share, compared with the year-ago quarter.

Total fourth quarter product sales rose 16 percent to $8.4 billion. Sales of hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni totaled $4.9 billion, ahead of the $4.45 billion average Wall Street estimate.

Shares of Gilead, which have been pressured by new competition from Merck & Co Inc in the hepatitis C market, were up $1.49 at $84.20 after hours.